Moderna ETFs Rallying on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Update

Moderna MRNA, a formidable name among vaccine developers, rallied around 4.4% on Mar 29. The stock gained on receipt of the FDA nod for its amendment to the emergency use authorization (EUA) to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273). The booster shot, which is to be given at the 50µg dose level, has been authorized to be administered in adults 50 years of age and above who have taken an initial booster of any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. It has also been authorized for adults 18 years of age and older who are suffering from certain kinds of immunocompromise.

The booster shot is expected to protect and prevent the patient from severe disease and hospitalization. The FDA’s decision has received support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), particularly for older patients and those with some medical condition that can put them at high risk. A Reuters article states that the decision has come when COVID-19 cases are rising in several countries due to a very contagious and newly predominant BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Investors willing to ride Moderna’s gains from the latest nod on the booster shots can consider ETFs like ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM), VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH), iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA).

Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel has reportedly commented that “The FDA's endorsement of a second booster dose will allow millions of Americans to build and maintain protection against SARS-CoV-2. The virus continues to evolve, and we are currently on the verge of another potential wave driven by the BA.2 variant. Data continue to show that mRNA boosters remain the best defense against severe infection and death, and vaccines are a foundational part of our public health protection.”

The biotechnology company continues to witness impressive developments with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, SPIKEVAX, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and above on Jan 31, 2022. Notably, SPIKEVAX was available under EUA in the United States from mid-December 2020.

Going on, a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s booster dose at the 50 µg dose level is also approved for emergency use in the United States under EUA for adults in the age group of 18 years and older. A third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 100 µg dose level has been given the nod for emergency use in immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age.

Moderna ETFs to Gain

Considering the important role played by the coronavirus vaccines in Moderna’s recent earnings results, the latest developments can be a positive for the stock. Interestingly, product sales, completely from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, were $6.94 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third-quarter 2021, product sales were $4.8 billion. The company delivered 297 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine during the fourth quarter.

Here we discuss a few ETFs that provide exposure to Moderna:

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM — up 3.3% on Mar 29

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF is designed to give direct exposure to biotech companies directly engaged in testing and treating infectious diseases.

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF holds 83 stocks in its basket, with Moderna occupying the top spot at 7.21% share. The fund has amassed $33.9 million in its asset base. ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF charges 68 basis points (bps) in annual fees.

VanEck Biotech ETF BBH — up 2.8%

The underlying MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development, production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment.

VanEck Biotech ETF holds about 25 securities in its basket, with 7.83% exposure to Moderna. Its AUM is $478.4 million and VanEck Biotech ETF has an expense ratio of 0.35% (read: Omicron Vaccines to Hit Market Soon? ETF Areas to Benefit).

iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB — up 2.8%

iShares Biotechnology ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the biotechnology sector.

iShares Biotechnology ETF holds about 372 securities in its basket, with 5.73% exposure to Moderna. IBB has AUM of $8.64 billion, with an expense ratio of 0.45%.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA — up 3.3%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies that could benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in genomics, immunology and bioengineering.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF holds about 50 securities in its basket, with 2.89% exposure to Moderna. IDNA has AUM of $233.1 million. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has an expense ratio of 0.47%.

