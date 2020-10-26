Markets
Moderna Enters Supply Agreement With Ministry Of Health Of Qatar For COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced a supply agreement with the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar for mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Moderna noted that it is scaling up global manufacturing to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

Stphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, stated: "We are advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 with our Phase 3 COVE study, which is now fully enrolled with a representative demography of participants across ages, ethnicities and high-risk populations."

