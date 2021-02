Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution", Moderna said in a statement.

Deliveries would begin in mid-2021, the company added.

Late in December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, with the first shots to start arriving from March.

Last week, Germany ducked an appeal by Taiwan for its help to supply COVID-19 vaccines, as the Asian tech powerhouse's request for assistance following Berlin's plea to ease a semiconductor supply crunch in the auto industry risked provoking China's ire.

