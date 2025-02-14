MODERNA Earnings Results: $MRNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MODERNA ($MRNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of -$2.50 per share, beating estimates of -$2.74 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $966,000,000, beating estimates of $961,698,605 by $4,301,395.

MODERNA Insider Trading Activity

MODERNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,205 shares for an estimated $255,839 .

. JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,618 shares for an estimated $221,267 .

. STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $86,708.

MODERNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of MODERNA stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MODERNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

