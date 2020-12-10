Moderna Doses First Adolescent Participant In Phase 2/3 Study Of MRNA-1273 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (MRNA) announced Thursday that the first adolescent participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the Company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18.

The randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. The study is expected to enroll 3,000 healthy adolescent participants in the U.S. ages 12 to less than 18 years.

Each participant will be assigned to receive a placebo or a 100 µg dose at both vaccinations. Participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination. Evaluation of vaccine safety and reactogenicity is a primary endpoint of the study.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The company's goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents ahead of the 2021 school year. The interim and primary analyses of the Phase 3 COVE study in adults ages 18 and above have already produced encouraging results.

