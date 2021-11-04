Moderna cuts full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Adds details, background

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion estimated previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation.

The company said it was now expecting deliveries of between 700 million and 800 million doses this year, down from its prior expectations of between 800 million and 1 billion doses.

Longer delivery lead times for international shipments and exports may shift deliveries to early 2022, Moderna said.

Its production has lagged larger rival Pfizer Inc PFE.N, which is expecting COVID-19 vaccine sales of $36 billion in 2021 and another $29 billion in 2022.

