Moderna cuts full-year forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

