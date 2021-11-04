Moderna cuts full-year forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation.
