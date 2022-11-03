US Markets
Moderna cuts annual sales forecast for COVID vaccine

November 03, 2022 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday cut the annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $18 billion and $19 billion from $21 billion, citing short-term supply constraints.

It did not disclose further details on the supply issues. The vaccine maker said deliveries for some contracts are now expected next year.

It reported sales of $3.40 billion in the third quarter, missing Wall Street estimates of $3.53 billion.

