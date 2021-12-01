US Markets
MRNA

Moderna could be sued over vaccines as court upholds patents

Contributor
Brendan Pierson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Moderna Inc could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

By Brendan Pierson

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O.

The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Arbutus' patents, which may cover technology used in the vaccines, were not obvious, upholding rulings last year by an administrative panel.

Arbutus shares were up $1.22, or 38% higher, at $4.42. Moderna shares fell about 7%.

Moderna and Arbutus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moderna previously said in court filings that it believes Arbutus could bring a lawsuit demanding royalties from its COVID-19 vaccine if the patents are upheld.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6017 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA ABUS

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular