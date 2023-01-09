Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.