Moderna considering manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in Japan - media

Moderna Inc is considering manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing an interview with the company's chief executive.

The company is looking into making the vaccine in Asia, including in Japan, Stephane Bancel told Nikkei.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T in Japan has been handling importation and regulatory filing for the vaccine, which the health ministry officially approved on Friday.

