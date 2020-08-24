Moderna concludes advanced talks with EU for COVID-19 vaccine supply

US Markets
Moderna Inc said on Monday it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said.

