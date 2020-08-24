Moderna concludes advanced talks with EU for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.