Moderna Concludes Advanced Discussions With European Commission On Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced the company has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The potential purchase agreement provides for an option for Member States to purchase an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses.

Stphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "We are scaling up our international manufacturing capacity outside of the United States with our strategic partners, Lonza in Switzerland and Rovi in Spain, to be in a position to address this global health emergency with a vaccine that is widely available once approved for use."

