Moderna Completes Enrollment in Its Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced today that it has completed enrollment in the 30,000-participant study of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine designed to protect against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The biotech slowed enrollment toward the end of the study because it was specifically recruiting minorities to increase the diversity of participants in the clinical trial. In the end, the study enrolled 37% minorities, similar to the diversity of the U.S. population. Diversity is important because people with different genetic and environmental backgrounds could be affected by the vaccine differently.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moderna still beat Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to the finish line, but that's only because the duo pushed out the goal for their study from 30,000 to 44,000 participants. As of Monday, the companies had enrolled 39,862 participants in the clinical trial testing their coronavirus vaccine BNT162b2. The study includes 43% minorities, although some of those diverse participants came from outside the U.S.

In addition to diversity, it's important for the studies to look at older patients and those with high-risk chronic diseases, since they're at increased risk of severe COVID-19. Moderna's study includes more than 7,000 Americans over the age of 65 and 5,000 Americans who are under the age of 65 but have high-risk chronic diseases. All told, 42% of the participants are in medically high-risk groups.

At this point there's nothing left to do but wait and see if more people in the study who received placebo end up developing COVID-19 relative to the people who received the vaccine. As fate would have it, since the study is designed to determine efficacy after a certain number of COVID-19 cases, the surge in cases that the U.S. is currently experiencing will result in the data being produced sooner than if the infection rate were lower.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Brian Orelli, PhD and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.