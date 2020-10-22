US Markets
Moderna completes enrollment in its large COVID-19 vaccine study

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has completed enrolling 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Over 25,650 participants have so far received their second shot of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2IOmy6U)

Moderna said its study includes more than 11,000 participants from minority communities in the U.S., representing 37% of the study population.

