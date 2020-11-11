Moderna completes case accrual for interim analysis of COVID-19 vaccine

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it has completed case accrual for the first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said data on these cases is being prepared for submission to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for analysis and recommendation.

Moderna expects the first interim analysis to include more than 53 cases.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

