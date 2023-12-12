News & Insights

Moderna chief commercial officer steps down

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 12, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna MRNA.O said on Tuesday Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Arpa Garay has stepped down more than a year after she took on the role.

Effective Dec. 8, Garay is no longer the CCO, but she will remain as an employee through June 2024, Moderna said.

CEO Stephane Bancel will be responsible for sales and marketing in 2024 and will work directly with the commercial team, the company said.

The company forecast $4 billion in revenue next year from sales of its COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)vaccines. It expects to launch the RSV vaccine in 2024.

