Moderna CFO Jorge Gomez Leaves Company As Former Employer Discloses Internal Investigation

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced its Chief Financial Officer, Jorge Gomez, has departed the company, effective immediately. The company's recently retired Chief Financial Officer, David Meline, will continue in his role of Chief Financial Officer while Moderna reopens search for a new CFO.

Moderna noted that the announcement follows the public disclosure by Dentsply Sirona of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting. Jorge Gomez served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) since August 2019. As the investigation is ongoing, Dentsply Sirona was also unable to file its Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, on a timely basis.

At Dentsply Sirona, Jorge Gomez was responsible for leading the global finance organization, including strategic finance, FP&A, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Corporate Audit and Investor Relations, and the Information Technology function.

