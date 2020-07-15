US Markets
Moderna CEO expects governments to allocate early COVID-19 vaccines

Moderna Inc's chief executive said on Wednesday that he expects governments will make the decision on how to allocate COVID-19 vaccines while supplies are scarce.

Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said on a conference call to discuss early stage clinical results for his company's experimental vaccine that Moderna could potentially work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Defense to distribute it in the U.S.

"This is not for a private company to make those decisions. We will not have the right data to be able to make those important decisions," he said.

