Moderna CEO confident of producing 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O will be able to produce 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Friday

"For 500 million, I am very comfortable we are gonna get there (2021)," Bancel said, while speaking at the Nasdaq Investor Conference.

The CEO said the company will be able to maintain a premium price of $37 for its vaccine doses.

"For big volume supplies like to the U.S. government we can maintain $25 for doses"

