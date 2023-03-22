US Markets
MRNA

Moderna CEO Bancel defends $130 COVID vaccine price in Senate hearing

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 22, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy, Leroy Leo, Patrick Wingrove for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O will no longer have the economies of scale it had in government procurement when its COVID-19 vaccine moves into the private market, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told lawmakers on Wednesday at a Senate committee hearing as he defended the company's plan to quadruple the price of the shots.

The company's announcement to raise the price to around $130 per dose has drawn ire from lawmakers, especially Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee and has long demanded lower U.S. drug prices.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru and Patrick Wingrove in New York)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.