Moderna, Catalent Expand Collaboration For Vial Filling Of COVID-19 Vaccine & Clinical Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Catalent Inc. (CTLT) said that they have expanded their strategic collaboration to dedicate a new high-speed vial filling line for the manufacture of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and potentially other investigational programs in Moderna's pipeline, at Catalent's biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

As part of the expanded agreement, Catalent will now dedicate to Moderna's use a new high-speed filling line at the site through June 2023. It can be used to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine and potentially additional investigational programs in Moderna's large clinical pipeline. Catalent will also provide inspection, labeling, cartoning, and final packaging for the programs.

In June 2020, Catalent and Moderna said that Catalent would provide aseptic vial filling and packaging from its Bloomington site, including additional staffing required for 24x7 manufacturing to support production of an initial 100 million doses of Moderna's vaccine.

