Moderna, Catalent Collaborate For Manufacturing Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Catalent Inc. (CTLT) said that they have collaborated for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) at Catalent's biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

As part of the deal, Catalent will provide vial filling and packaging capacity, as well as additional staffing required for around the clock manufacturing operations at the site to support production of an initial 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate intended to supply the U.S. market starting in the third quarter of 2020.

The companies are in discussions to secure fill-finish capacity for continued production of hundreds of millions of additional doses.

Catalent will also provide clinical supply services from its facilities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, including packaging and labeling, as well as storage and distribution to support Moderna's Phase 3 clinical study for this candidate.

