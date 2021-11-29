US Markets
Moderna can take months to ship Omicron-specific vaccine, CEO says on CNBC

Manas Mishra
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc could take months to begin shipping a COVID-19 vaccine that works specifically against the Omicron variant, its chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, told CNBC on Monday.

The Omicron variant carries a very high global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases.

Bancel told CNBC in an interview that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant was currently not known, and that there should be more clarity in about two weeks.

Moderna said on Friday it was working to advance a booster candidate tailored to the new variant and has also been testing a higher dose of its existing booster and to study other booster candidates designed to protect against multiple variants.

Separately, rivals Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N have also said they have begun testing their vaccines against the new variant.

