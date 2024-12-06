Moderna call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Moderna (MRNA) with 29,554 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 71.71%. 12/6 weekly 45 calls and 12/13 weekly 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

