Moderna Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MRNA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.66, changing hands as low as $94.50 per share. Moderna Inc shares are currently trading down about 17.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $62.55 per share, with $170.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.58. The MRNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

