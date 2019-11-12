Moderna Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MRNA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.08, changing hands as high as $18.10 per share. Moderna Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.54 per share, with $29.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.99.

