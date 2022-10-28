Moderna Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MRNA

In trading on Friday, shares of Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.51, changing hands as high as $151.19 per share. Moderna Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $115.03 per share, with $376.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.97. The MRNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.