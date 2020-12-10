US Markets
MRNA

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-to-late stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18.

Adds background, CEO quote

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-to-late stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

"Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year," said Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

The news comes as the United States prepares to begin distributing the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from both Moderna and rival Pfizer/BioNTech 22UAy.DE, PFE.N to adults, upon regulatory nod for emergency use.

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend the use of Pfizer's vaccine for people aged 16 and older. A similar meeting of advisers to the FDA is scheduled for Dec. 17 to discuss Moderna's vaccine.

Rival Pfizer is also studying its vaccine candidate in participants as young as 12.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    13 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular