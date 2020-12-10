US Markets
Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-to-late stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18.

