Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-to-late stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.