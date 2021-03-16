Moderna Begins Phase 2/3 Study Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In Children

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said the first participants have been dosed in the phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years. The company plans to enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the U.S. and Canada ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.