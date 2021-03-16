Markets
MRNA

Moderna Begins Phase 2/3 Study Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In Children

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said the first participants have been dosed in the phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years. The company plans to enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the U.S. and Canada ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular