Moderna Begins Phase 1 Trial Of MRNA-1469 Vaccine Targeting Budibugyo Ebola Virus

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has dosed the first participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its investigational vaccine mRNA- 1469, designed to prevent infection caused by Bundibugyo ebolavirus— a strain of Ebola for which no licensed vaccine currently exists.

The study, authorized by Health Canada, is being conducted at three sites across the country and will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune response of the vaccine in approximately 80 healthy adults.

Developed using Moderna's mRNA platform, the same technology that enabled rapid global deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, mRNA-1469 builds on the company's ongoing research in filoviruses, which include Ebola-related pathogens.

CEO Stéphane Bancel said the initiation marks "an important milestone in advancing a vaccine candidate against Bundibugyo ebolavirus," expressing gratitude to CEPI, Health Canada, and study participants for their collaboration.

The program is part of the Moderna's expanded partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which has committed up to $50 million to support preclinical testing and the Phase 1 trial. The collaboration also funds scaled manufacturing of additional clinical doses to enable rapid progression to Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies if early results are favorable.

CEPI's Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Hatchett called the swift start "a major step forward in the fight against this deadly outbreak," noting that the current epidemic is the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, with cases rising faster than during the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic.

The trial underscores Moderna's continued expansion of its infectious-disease portfolio, leveraging mRNA technology to address emerging global health threats.

MRNA has traded between $22.28 and $85.60 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $57.12, up 3.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.