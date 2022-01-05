Moderna Begins Phase 1 Study Of Its Epstein-Barr Virus Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said the first participant has been dosed in the phase 1 study of mRNA-1189, the company's Epstein-Barr Virus vaccine candidate. The phase 1 randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled study of mRNA-1189 will be conducted at approximately 15 sites in the U.S. The primary purpose of the study is to assess safety and tolerability of mRNA-1189 in healthy adults ages 18 to 30. Moderna expects to enroll approximately 270 participants.

Moderna's vaccine candidate against Epstein-Barr Virus (mRNA-1189) is being developed to prevent EBV-induced infectious mononucleosis and potentially Epstein-Barr Virus infection.

