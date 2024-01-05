Moderna, Bayer-backed startup Metagenomi files for US IPO

Adds financial details in paragraphs 6-7, background throughout

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Metagenomi Technologies, a genetic medicines company backed by Bayer Healthcare BAYGn.DE and Moderna MRNA.O, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States on Friday.

The startup, launched in 2018 by UC Berkeley scientists, joins a slew of companies gearing up for a 2024 listing after a stock rally in recent months.

Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could guide the economy to a soft landing is boosting confidence after a dismal spell late last year.

Earlier this week, KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services also submitted paperwork for a Nasdaq listing.

Metagenomi is developing therapies for genetic diseases. All of its revenue has been generated from three collaboration agreements, including one with Moderna, and not any product sales.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, its collaboration revenue surged nearly three-fold, to $32.36 million.

Loss was $48.96 million in the same period, compared to $28.97 million a year earlier.

Metagenomi will aim to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MGX". J.P.Morgan, Wells Fargo and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the IPO.

The filing comes a year after the Emeryville, California-based company raised $275 million in a private funding round.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.