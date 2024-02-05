Moderna-backed Metagenomi targets up to $638 mln valuation for US IPO

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-8

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Metagenomi Technologies, a genetic medicines company backed by Bayer Healthcare BAYGn.DE and Moderna MRNA.O, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $638 million for its initial public offering in New York.

The company is looking to sell 6.25 million shares priced between $15 and $17 each. At the top end of the proposed range, the IPO would fetch $106.25 million for the Emeryville, California-based startup.

Metagenomi, one of a string of companies from the healthcare sector that have sought listings recently, is developing therapies for genetic diseases like hemophilia A.

All of its revenue has been generated from three collaboration agreements, including one with Moderna, and not any product sales. The company is yet to turn a profit.

Over the past two years, IPO investors have preferred to back profitable companies over growth-at-all-costs startups as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy.

So far in 2024, a recovery in the IPO market has been uneven. Of the two healthcare firms that went public recently, shares of KKR-backed BrightSpring Health ServicesBTSG.O are trading below their IPO price while CG OncologyCGON.O stock has almost doubled.

Metagenomi is targeting a listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MGX". J.P.Morgan, Jefferies and TD Cowen are among the underwriters for the IPO.

Last year, the company raised $275 million in a private funding round.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

