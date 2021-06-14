Moderna Appoints Paul Burton As Chief Medical Officer Succeeding Tal Zaks

(RTTNews) - Covid vaccine maker Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced Monday the appointment of Paul Burton as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 6. He will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stphane Bancel.

Earlier in 2021, the company announced that Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks will be leaving after six years of service.

Burton joins Moderna after spending sixteen years with Johnson & Johnson. Since March 2020, he served as Chief Global Medical Affairs Officer of Janssen Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for Janssen's worldwide medical affairs strategy and execution.

Previously, he served as Janssen's Vice President and Head, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medical Affairs. Burton also led the Johnson & Johnson collaboration with APPLE for the digital HEARTLINE study, and previously led clinical operations for all therapeutic areas across the Americas.

