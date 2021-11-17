Moderna applies for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adults

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it had applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults aged 18 and older .

