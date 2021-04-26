US Markets
Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines

Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL RATJE

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Monday filed an application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told reporters.

The Philippines expects the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine in May, and another one million shots in July.

The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, has so far approved the emergency use of six vaccines in the country.

