Moderna applies for COVID-19 booster shot approval from Japan's health ministry -NHK

Sakura Murakami Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna Inc applied for approval from Japan's health ministry on Wednesday to use their COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O applied for approval from Japan's health ministry on Wednesday to use their COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Japan plans to start administering booster shots from December this year, and has already approved the use of Pfizer PFE.N COVID-19 vaccines for a third round of vaccinations on Thursday.

If approved, Moderna's vaccine would become the second to be approved for booster shots in Japan.

About 74% of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated as of Thursday according to NHK. The country is currently seeing a fall in cases following a fifth wave of the pandemic that peaked in August.

