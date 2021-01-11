Markets
Moderna Announces Vaccine Programs Addressing Seasonal Flu, HIV & Nipah Virus

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said the company is expanding its pipeline of vaccines with three new development programs based on the clinical success of its infectious disease vaccine portfolio to date. The development programs are mRNA vaccine candidates against seasonal flu, HIV and the Nipah virus. Moderna also announced an expansion of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine program into older adults.

Stphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, stated: "Even as we have shown that our mRNA-based vaccine can prevent COVID-19, this has encouraged us to pursue more-ambitious development programs within our prophylactic vaccines modality."

Moderna currently has 24 mRNA development programs in its portfolio with 13 having entered the clinic.

