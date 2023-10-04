News & Insights

Moderna Announces Positive Interim Data For Its Combination Vaccine Against Influenza And COVID-19

October 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc.(MRNA) on Wednesday said its investigational combination vaccine mRNA-1083 demonstrated strong immune response against influenza and COVID-19 compared to approved standalone vaccines.

The interim results were reported from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-1083. The study evaluates the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1083 compared to a standard dose influenza vaccine, Fluarix, in adults 50-64 years of age and against an enhanced influenza vaccine, Fluzone HD, in adults 65-79 years of age. mRNA-1083 is compared with booster dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine Spikevax for both the age groups.

In the study, mRNA-1083 achieved hemagglutination inhibition antibody titers similar to or greater than both influenza vaccines and achieved SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers similar to the Spikevax bivalent booster, the company said.

Moderna plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of mRNA-1083 this year, targeting regulatory approval in 2025.

