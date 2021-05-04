Markets
Moderna Announces Expansion Of Technology Center - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced an expansion of the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, MA. The company said this expansion will support a 50% increase in production of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at Moderna's manufacturing site.

The expansion includes increasing the production and lab space from approximately 300,000 square feet to approximately 650,000 square feet through renovation of existing space and acquisition of a 240,000 square foot building located on the same campus.

Also, Moderna raised its 2021 manufacturing supply forecast to between 800 million to 1 billion doses.

