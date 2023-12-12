News & Insights

Moderna Announces Changes To Operating Model To Prepare For Product Launches

December 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, will assume responsibility for sales and marketing in 2024. Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna, will assume responsibility for pipeline commercial strategy and for Medical Affairs. Arpa Garay, previously Chief Commercial Officer, is expected to leave Moderna in the coming months.

The company said it is focused on driving continued sales of COVID-19 vaccine and launching RSV vaccine in 2024, while also preparing to launch multiple products per year from 2025 forward. Also, the company has decided to increase executive focus on driving sales of Spikevax and the expected launch of RSV vaccine next year.

