Moderna Announces Additional 20 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that it has amended its existing contract with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to accelerate supply of 20 million doses to COVAX by December 31, 2021 for a total of 54 million doses made available to COVAX in 2021.

Moderna expects to supply up to 96.5 million doses in the first quarter of 2022 and an additional 116.5 million doses in the second quarter of 2022. Gavi retains the option to procure 233 million additional doses in 2022 under the original agreement.

Moderna also announced a new supply agreement with Gavi for an additional 20 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of 2022 for a total of up to 136.5 million doses in the second quarter of 2022. Gavi retains options to purchase an additional 30 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 and an additional 100 million doses in the third quarter of 2022.

Together, the two agreements allow Gavi to purchase up to 650 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for delivery through 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.