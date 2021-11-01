Moderna Aims To Achieve Net-zero Carbon Emissions By 2030

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) on Monday announced its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions globally by 2030.

To achieve this, the company aims to use renewable energy in its U.S facilities beginning 2021, securing LEED Platinum Core & Shell and LEED Zero Energy certifications for the company's new Moderna Science Center in Massachusetts by using ultra-efficient building systems with acoustical and light pollution mitigation measures. The company is also planning to incorporate sustainable design and construction elements into all its new projects. Moderna intends to encourage green transportation to its employees by offering fully subsidized public transport, bike sharing and free electric vehicle charging stations across all campuses.

Moderna said it is making this announcement as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland.

