Moderna Agrees With Gavi To Supply Up To 500 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine For COVAX

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to supply up to 500 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine, including an initial 34 million doses to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021. The deal covers the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment low- and middle-income countries.

COVAX is a global initiative co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization, to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

