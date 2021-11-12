Moderna : Interim Data From Phase 1 Study Of MRNA Triplet Shows Evidence Of Anti-tumor Activity

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) presented interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of mRNA-2752 (Triplet) in patients with accessible solid tumors and lymphomas.

The data showed that the company's mRNA Triplet program given in combination with AstraZeneca's durvalumab or IMFINZI was tolerated at all dose levels tested and elicited evidence of anti-tumor activity.

The recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to of 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab.

"We are encouraged by the interim data from our Triplet program, which combines three mRNAs into one therapy injected directly into the tumor. Our intratumoral mRNA technology allows for the delivery of mRNAs encoding for multiple proteins that act locally to modulate the tumor microenvironment, without systemic toxicity," said Praveen Aanur, M.D., Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Oncology Development at Moderna.

Moderna noted that the study demonstrated evidence of immunomodulation and expected pharmacodynamics in the tumour immune microenvironment (TME) of both injected and un-injected lesions, in both monotherapy and combination cases, as indicated by increases in proliferating (activated) T cells, PD-L1 levels (marker of interferon signaling), and T cell-inflamed and DC transcriptional signature score, with greatest changes observed in patients with clinical benefit.

