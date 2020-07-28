Markets
Moderna: MRNA-1273 Resists High Dose SARS-CoV-2 Infection In Non-human Primates

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said a preclinical study evaluating mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, showed that a two-dose vaccination schedule of mRNA-1273 led to a robust immune response and protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in the upper and lower airways in non-human primates, without evidence of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

In the study, two doses of mRNA-1273 provided protection against lung inflammation following viral challenge with SARS-CoV-2 in non-human primates at both the 10 g and 100 g dose levels. Also, both the dose groups showed protection against viral replication in the lungs.

"This important preclinical study shows that mRNA-1273 protected against a high dose SARS-CoV-2 infection in non-human primates and prevented pulmonary disease in all animals, further supporting the clinical advancement of mRNA-1273," said Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna.

