Moderna: Latest Data Confirms mRNA-1273 Is Best-in-Class

Coronavirus stocks played a massive part in the stock market’s 2020 narrative. However, in 2021, so far, Moderna (MRNA) has continued last year’s performance. Shares are already up 66% this month, as Moderna keeps hitting all the right notes.

This week provided another catalyst for share appreciation. The biotech disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 has showed it can be effective at fending off the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, which appear to be more contagious.

In a collaborative study with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), mRNA-1273 proved effective against all the strains tested, including those that have emerged in the U.K. and South Africa. The latter variant, however, caused a sixfold reduction to neutralizing antibody (nAb) titers, although the nAb level was still higher than the required protective threshold. As a result, Moderna said it will test whether additional protection against the variant could be provided by a third booster dose of its vaccine, instead of the two-dose regimen required so far. The company plans to initiate a preclinical study and phase 1 trial in the U.S. for the booster vaccine candidate, named mRNA-1273.351.

For Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, the latest development only reaffirms the bullish case for Moderna.

“We continue to appreciate MRNA's transparency, the mRNA-based platform's flexibility tackling new viral strains/viruses, and management's execution to keep MRNA's leadership in the COVID-19 vaccine space,” the 5-star analyst said. “In addition, we believe today's update by MRNA denoted that COVID-19 continues to be a challenge, and the mRNA-1273's data has further strengthened MRNA's competitive advantage, stretching our ‘best-in-class’ thesis on mRNA-1273.”

There’s no change to Singh’s rating which stays an Outperform (i.e. Buy). But the analyst might as well have said Hold — because he thinks the stock, currently at $173.16, has only 3% upside, as indicated by his $178 price target. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)

Indeed, according to Singh’s colleagues the upside is capped for now. In fact, at $147.85, the Street’s average price target implies shares will drop 14% from current levels. Nevertheless, the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and Holds, each, and 2 Sells. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)

