Moderna: EMA Authorizes Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised Individuals

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced the European Medicines Agency has authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) given at least 28 days after the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age or older. The company said a growing number of studies have shown the benefit of a third dose in immunocompromised subjects.

Spikevax was formerly known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. It is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike protein.

